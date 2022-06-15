Today is Wednesday June 15, 2022
Execution date set for Whitehouse man on death row for mother’s murder

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2022 at 1:50 pm
Execution date set for Whitehouse man on death row for mother’s murderTYLER – A Whitehouse man on death row for his mother’s murder now has an execution date of November 9. According to our news partner KETK, Tracy Lane Beatty, 59, was sentenced in 2004. He was scheduled for execution on March 25, 2020, after being convicted of strangling his 62-year-old mother. That execution was halted due to the coronavirus and recently rescheduled. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals wrote at the time, that the decision to stay his execution was made solely due to the coronavirus, and not based on an appeal filed by Beatty regarding his case. The stay in Beatty’s execution lasted for 60 days, but under Texas law, the new execution date had to be set by the original trial judge once the stay was lifted.



