Tyler man found guilty of murdering father

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2022 at 1:15 pm
Tyler man found guilty of murdering fatherTYLER — Nearly three-and-a-half years after police were called to the scene of a shooting near Whitehouse, a Tyler man has been found guilty of murdering his father. The jury deliberated for about 30 minutes. The punishment phase was expected to be completed soon. According to our news partner KETK, 39-year-old Tony Chase was arrested on the night of January 7, 2019, after Smith County deputies responded to reports of the shooting. A release from Sheriff Larry Smith reported at the time that Chase allegedly confessed to shooting his father, 51-year-old Edward Rolando Blaylock. The case was delayed due to various reasons, including overcrowding at the jail and the COVID-19 pandemic.



