East Texas State Fair announces 2022 fair With new presenting sponsor

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2022 at 12:47 pm
East Texas State Fair announces 2022 fair With new presenting sponsorTYLER — The Park of East Texas announces plans for the 106th annual East Texas State Fair, presented by Hiland Dairy. The 2022 fair will take place September 23 through October 2 at the East Texas State Fairgrounds in Tyler. Hiland Dairy becomes the first-ever title sponsor of the fair. Hiland “has been a loyal supporter of the Fair’s ag-education programs for many years,” according to a news release. Officials say the annual event will bring back all the familiar food, rides, and livestock shows along with many all-new attractions and exhibits to be announced soon. They tell us this year’s fair will operate in a manner similar to the 2021 event, with convention center construction causing some carnival rides to relocate into Houston Street. Check this link for more information.



