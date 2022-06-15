Today is Wednesday June 15, 2022
East Texas woman accused of spitting on corpse

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2022 at 8:08 am
TYLER — An East Texas woman was charged with a felony after reportedly spitting on a corpse at a funeral home during a viewing. According to an arrest affidavit, Laurie Lynn Hinds, 51, Quitman, walked into a funeral home in Tyler, on Nov. 29, went straight to the casket, and spit on the corpse. A witness on the scene said Hinds had animosity toward the family of the person in the casket. Tyler police obtained a warrant for Hinds’ arrest on Jan. 4. Hinds was arrested June 5 and charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse. She posted a $2,500 bond the next day.



