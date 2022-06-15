In Brief: Netflix renews ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’, riding high with ‘Stranger Things’, and more

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2022 at 7:42 am

Netflix announced on Tuesday that it has renewed The Lincoln Lawyer, the drama from David E. Kelley, for a second season. The 10-episode second season will be based on the fourth book in Michael Connelly's The Lincoln Lawyer series. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson will reprise their roles in the series that follows follows Garcia-Rulfo's Mick Haller, a defense attorney who conducts his business out of the back seat of his chauffeur-driven Lincoln Town Car...

Stranger Things season four is now Netflix's top English-language TV season of all time and the second-most popular series overall, behind the 2021 South Korean drama Squid Game, the streaming service announced on Tuesday. Netflix’s list of most popular titles is calculated based on viewership during a title’s first 28 days of availability. Stranger Things season four has been viewed for 781 million hours since its May 27 debut, breaking the record previously held by the second season of Bridgerton...

Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton has been cast alongside Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo in the upcoming thriller Role Play, according to Deadline. The movie follows a married couple, played by Cuoco and Oyelowo, whose life turns upside down when secrets surface about each other’s pasts. Thornton’s role has not been revealed, but sources tell Deadline he'll play "a key figure" in the film -- a mysterious stranger who encounters the couple." Filming will kick off in Berlin next month...

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King have been tapped to star in an untitled Netflix romantic comedy directed by Bridges of Madison County writer Richard LaGravenese, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Details on the storyline are vague, but the streamer says it revolves around a "surprising romance" that kicks off "comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex and identity." Shooting is set to begin this summer...

