East Texas deputy arrested, claims drugs found were evidence

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2022 at 7:58 am

HOPKINS COUNTY — A narcotics officer in Texas was taken into custody after he was rushed to a hospital and investigators searching his home found drugs he claimed were evidence. On June 11, law enforcement responded to a metal shop in Hopkins County and found Jon Phillips unresponsive on the floor. Phillips, a 34-year-old sergeant with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, was treated and transported to an area hospital, where he was stabilized. On the floor of the shop, near where Phillips collapsed, investigators found a torch lighter and glass pipe that contained what appeared to be a crystal-like residue. Investigators secured a search warrant for Phillips’ Hopkins County home and allegedly found multiple drugs and paraphernalia, including marijuana, liquid methamphetamine, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and a syringe.

Deputies alleged in the affidavit that Phillips made multiple statements about the drugs and paraphernalia, ranging from making denials he knew anything about them to claiming that what was located at his home was “evidence” and officers were allowed to have it in their possession. Phillips was being held at the Hopkins County jail on three drug possession charges.

