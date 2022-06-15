Tyler police host active shooter training for law enforcement agencies

TYLER — More than 20 different law enforcement agencies from across the state of Texas are taking part in this two-day training at the Tyler Police Department’s gun range. This comes three weeks after 19 children and two teachers were killed in the Uvalde school shooting. According to our news partner KETK, local first responders are training with ALERRT, also known as the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training program. “Training like this really gets you out of that standard training. It gets you out in the field, and puts you in situations that really get your heart pumping and puts you in that moment and in that situation,” said Tyler Police Public Information Officer, Andy Erbaugh.

Governor Greg Abbott has instructed ALERRT to provide this training to schools across Texas. This course is not yet state-mandated for officers to take at this time. This could change as the state legislature works on expanding the program before the new school year.

The Tyler Police Department is offering a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event course. To learn more, click here.

