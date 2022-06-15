Smith County resident files lawsuit to remove jailed constable from office

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2022 at 7:58 am

TYLER — A Smith County resident is suing to remove Precinct 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris from office after he was charged with a crime. According to our news partner KETK, the lawsuit argues that Traylor-Harris chose to violate his oath of office on multiple occasions. It asks that the Court temporarily suspend Traylor-Harris without pay, pending final judgement and asks for a jury trial in this case. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement has already suspended Traylor-Harris’s peace officers license. Without a license, the lawsuit states that Traylor-Harris would “not be able to hold office or execute his official duties as Constable,” making him unable to “meet the necessary qualification to remain a constable.” Traylor-Harris was charged in connection to an alleged incident in which he and two of his deputies, Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks and Sergeant Derrick Holman, were accused of stealing from a property while on the job.

Traylor-Harris was out on bond when he once again ended up in legal trouble in May after he appeared in a YouTube livestream for the Police Academy Graduation for Navarro College. He is shown in the video in full uniform and in possession of his weapon, even though conditions of his bond stipulate that he cannot possess a firearm, explosive, ammunition or deadly weapon. The suit maintains that Traylor-Harris “has not only violated his oath of office, but in doing so he has violated the trust of the citizens of Smith County.” Traylor-Harris remains in the Gregg County Jail with a $500,000 bond.

