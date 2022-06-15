Today is Wednesday June 15, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


James Patterson apologizes for saying that white male writers face a “form of racism”

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2022 at 5:00 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

James Patterson is apologizing for his statement that white male writers face a "form a racism."

Taking to Twitter Tuesday, the 75-year-old author wrote, "I apologize for saying white male writers having trouble finding work is a form of racism. I absolutely do not believe that racism is practiced against white writers."

"Please know that I strongly support a diversity of voices being heard—in literature, in Hollywood, everywhere," he added.

The apology comes after Patterson expressed his struggle to find work in the film, theater, TV, and publishing industries, calling it "just another form of racism," in an interview published in The Sunday Times on June 12.

"What’s that all about?" he continued. "Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It’s even harder for older writers. You don’t meet many 52-year-old white males."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design