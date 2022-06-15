Today is Wednesday June 15, 2022
Data likely shows Teslas on Autopilot crash more than rivals

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2022 at 4:32 am
DETROIT (AP) – The government plans soon to release data on collisions involving vehicles with autonomous or partially automated driving system that will likely single out Teslas for a disproportionately high number of such crashes. In coming days, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration plans to issue the figures, which it’s been gathering for nearly a year. Last week, the agency said in a separate report that it had documented more than 200 crashes involving Teslas that were using one of the company’s partially automated systems. The number of such Tesla crashes was revealed as part of a NHTSA investigation of Teslas on Autopilot that had crashed into emergency and other vehicles stopped along roadways. A message was left seeking comment from Tesla.



