West Texas city’s water taps go dry after main break

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2022 at 4:32 am

ODESSA (AP) – A West Texas city’s water system has lost pressure after a break in a 24-inch water main. Messages on Odessa’s social media pages say customers’ water taps lost pressure or went completely dry after the break late Monday night. Odessa Mayor Javier Joven has declared a state of emergency and issued a boil-water notice for the system’s 165,000 customers until further notice. In response, the Texas Division of Emergency Management is shipping truckloads of drinking water while city crews expedite repairs to the main. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has staff standing by in Odessa to test water quality.

