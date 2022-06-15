Today is Wednesday June 15, 2022
Southern Baptists agree to keep list of accused sex abusers

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2022 at 4:31 am
ANAHEIM, California (AP) – The Southern Baptist Convention has voted overwhelmingly to create a way to track pastors and other church workers credibly accused of sex abuse. Delegates also agreed to launch a new task force to oversee further reforms in the nation’s largest Protestant denomination. The vote came three weeks after the release of a blockbuster report by an outside consultant on the long-simmering scandal. The report revealed that Southern Baptist leaders mishandled abuse cases and stonewalled victims for years. The vote fell short of what some survivors of abuse in Southern Baptist churches sought. It also met opposition from some who contended the crisis was over hyped and interfered with churches’ independence.

 

The Southern Baptist Convention has elected a new president – Texas pastor Bart Barber. He is a staunch conservative who would welcome bans on abortion, opposes critical race theory and supports only men as pastors. Yet Barber says he has a track record of dialogue with those who disagree on those and other issues. He has called for an “army of peacemakers” amid bitter political battles in the nation’s largest Protestant denomination.



