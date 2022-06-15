Today is Wednesday June 15, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2022 at 4:30 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden is calling on U.S. oil refiners to produce more gasoline and diesel. In a draft letter to refiners, Biden says their profits have tripled during a time of war between Russia and Ukraine as Americans struggle with record high prices at the pump. Biden writes that the oil companies need to work with his administration to bring forward “near-term solutions that address the crisis.” Gas prices nationwide are averaging roughly $5 a gallon. That’s an economic burden for many Americans and a political threat for the president’s fellow Democrats going into the midterm elections. Biden’s message that corporate greed is contributing to higher prices might resonate with voters.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design