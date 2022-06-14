Today is Tuesday June 14, 2022
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ debuts at the top of Vudu’s streaming chart

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2022 at 3:34 pm
A24 Films

Michelle Yeoh's madcap multiverse movie Everything Everywhere All at Once took viewers on a trip in its first week on streaming.

That's according to Fandango's streaming service Vudu, which showed the movie -- which has the global superstar and Crazy Rich Asians lead playing multiple versions of herself and which also stars Jamie Lee Curtis -- debuted in the top slot for June 6-12.

Coming out in second place is Nicolas Cage's comedic action movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Incidentally, both movies have both leads playing alternate versions of themselves, and another thing they have in common are "Certified Fresh" scores on the ratings aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Everything Everywhere's score stands at a stellar 95%, one of the highest of the year.

In third place on Vudu's chart for the week was Downtown Abbey: A New Era, with the animated film The Bad Guys and The Lost City with Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Brad Pitt rounding out the Top 5.

