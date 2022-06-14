Today is Tuesday June 14, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Iron your doilies: Peacock launching ‘Downton Abbey’ channel ahead of ‘New Era’ ﻿debut on the streaming service

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2022 at 2:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


"Downton Abbey: A New Era" - Focus Features

Make sure your house is in order because Downton Abbey is coming to your home via a special Peacock channel.

Ahead of its June 24 debut of the Downton Abbey: A New Era film, the streaming service announced that it has curated a channel specifically for fans old and new to catch up with the English import.

Peacock will not only be home to all six seasons of the series, which stars Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, and Michelle Dockery, but the new channel also promises a one-hour special dedicated to the fancy phenomenon.

Downton Abbey: A New Era debuted in theaters on May 20 and held its own versus rampaging dinosaurs and Tom Cruise's return to the Top Gun cockpit. It follows the Crawleys and their staff staging the estate for a silent film, while the rest of the gang vacations at a villa in the south of France.

The film hits HD digital on the same day of the Peacock premiere and will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™and DVD on July 5, 2022.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design