Today is Tuesday June 14, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler man to argue self-defense at murder trial for shooting father

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2022 at 2:00 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler man to argue self-defense at murder trial for shooting fatherTYLER — Nearly three-and-a-half years after police were called to the scene of a shooting near Whitehouse, a Tyler man will go to trial for the alleged murder of his father. According to our news partner KETK, 39-year-old Tony Chase was arrested on the night of January 7, 2019, after Smith County deputies responded to reports of a shooting near Whitehouse. A release from Sheriff Larry Smith reported at the time that Chase allegedly confessed to shooting his father, 51-year-old Edward Rolando Blaylock. The case has been delayed for years due to various reasons, including overcrowding at the jail and the COVID-19 pandemic. The trial is currently underway.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design