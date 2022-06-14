Tyler man to argue self-defense at murder trial for shooting father

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2022 at 2:00 pm

TYLER — Nearly three-and-a-half years after police were called to the scene of a shooting near Whitehouse, a Tyler man will go to trial for the alleged murder of his father. According to our news partner KETK, 39-year-old Tony Chase was arrested on the night of January 7, 2019, after Smith County deputies responded to reports of a shooting near Whitehouse. A release from Sheriff Larry Smith reported at the time that Chase allegedly confessed to shooting his father, 51-year-old Edward Rolando Blaylock. The case has been delayed for years due to various reasons, including overcrowding at the jail and the COVID-19 pandemic. The trial is currently underway.

