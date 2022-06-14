Today is Tuesday June 14, 2022
NBA Finals: Warriors take the lead in Game 5 over Celtics

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2022 at 8:58 am
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

(SAN FRANCISCO) -- The Golden State Warriors are just one win away from another championship title after beating the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday night.

The Warriors topped the Celtics 104-94 in San Francisco to take a 3-2 lead in the series.

Both teams will now head to Boston for Game 6 on Thursday. Tip off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

Should the Warriors win, it will mark the team’s seventh championship title and its first since 2018.

