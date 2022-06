Wednesday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing postponed

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2022 at 8:41 am

J.Castro/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The Jan. 6 committee announced Tuesday morning that its hearing set for Wednesday has been postponed.

No reason was given.

The hearing's focus was to be then-President Donald Trump's pressure campaign on the Justice Department to back his false claims of election fraud.

Story developing...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back