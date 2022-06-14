Today is Tuesday June 14, 2022
Teen arrested after pursuit through Smith County

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2022 at 7:52 am
Teen arrested after pursuit through Smith CountySMITH COUNTY — After responding to a stolen vehicle call early Monday morning, Smith County deputies arrested Warren Williams, 17, of Wake Village, La., after a foot chase, according to our news partner KETK. Officials said that Williams was also involved in a pursuit with Lindale PD several minutes earlier in relation to a separate stolen vehicle. Deputies were informed that a black 2011 Lincoln MKX had been stolen from a residence near Lindale and began to search the area. Soon after, a Smith County deputy observed a vehicle matching the description of the stolen SUV and as he approached, the officer found that the suspect was still in the car. The suspect then spun out of the Lindale McDonald’s parking lot and headed south on Highway 69 with the deputy in pursuit, according to officials. Officials said that Williams then attempted to make a right turn onto Elmwood Street at an excessive rate of speed, and drove into a ditch. Williams ran away from the vehicle, and was later apprehended in woods nearby. A check of the stolen SUV revealed a semi-automatic handgun, officials said. Williams was booked into the Smith County Jail on numerous charges, including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity. His bonds totaled $95,000.



