Hunter Biden's ex-wife speaks out to ABC News in first TV interview

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2022 at 5:59 am

ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Kathleen Buhle was married to Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, for over two decades and raised three daughters with him before their divorce five years ago.

Now, Buhle has penned a memoir, If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction and Healing, sharing the first glimpse into her experience in their 24-year marriage.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News' Amy Robach, Buhle opens up what it was like to watch her husband disappear into drug and alcohol addiction.

"I think with addiction especially, there's so much shame surrounding it that it becomes something that we don't talk about," Buhle told Robach in an interview airing Tuesday on Good Morning America.

