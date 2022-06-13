Today is Monday June 13, 2022
Grizzlies, coach Taylor Jenkins agree to multiyear contract extension

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2022 at 5:58 pm
By Espn.com News Services

Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins has agreed to a multiyear contract extension, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jenkins finished second in the league’s Coach of the Year voting and led the Grizzlies to the second-best regular-season record in the NBA.

Memphis is securing key individuals to its bright future. Jaren Jackson Jr. also signed a new long-term deal — with franchise guard Ja Morant poised for his rookie max contract extension in July. General manager Zach Kleiman, the NBA’s Executive of the Year, agreed to an extension last year.

Jenkins was named Grizzlies head coach ahead of the 2019 season and has led the team to the playoffs in each of the past two years.



