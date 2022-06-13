Today is Monday June 13, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


SpaceX closer to launching giant rocketship after FAA review

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2022 at 5:15 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – SpaceX has cleared a key hurdle for its plan to launch a gigantic, futuristic rocketship into orbit from Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration concluded an environmental review Monday of Elon Musk’s Starship base. The agency saw no significant environmental concerns, but is requiring more than 75 actions to reduce impacts to the region. The FAA says it’s no guarantee a launch license will be issued since other factors still must be met at the Boca Chica site. Starship is the most powerful rocket ever built and meant to carry people to the moon and Mars.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design