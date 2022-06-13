Today is Monday June 13, 2022
Judge again delays Fort Worth ex-cop’s murder trial

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2022 at 5:14 pm
FORT WORTH (AP) – A Texas judge has again delayed the murder trial of an ex-police officer who fatally shot a Black woman through a window of her Fort Worth home in 2019. State administrative Judge George Gallagher delayed Aaron Dean’s trial until another judge decides on a defense motion to recuse state District Judge David Hagerman. Hagerman has declined to recuse himself as judge presiding over the trial, which had been scheduled to start next week. Dean is charged in the death of Atatiana Jefferson, whom he shot and killed in her home while responding to an October 2019 report about open doors.



