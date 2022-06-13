Today is Monday June 13, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Seven-year-old boy dies after gunshots fired into Texas home

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2022 at 3:57 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


CLOVERLEAF (AP) – Police in Texas say a 7-year-old boy died after he was struck by gunfire that was shot into his Texas home as he slept in bed. Authorities say the child was shot about 10:45 p.m. Sunday at his family’s home in the Houston-area city of Cloverleaf. Authorities say someone in a silver sedan fired multiple rounds into the home and the boy’s bedroom was near the front of the home. He was struck in the chest and ran to his mother, but later died at a hospital. The sheriff’s office said no one had been immediately arrested and the motive for the shooting was not immediately known.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design