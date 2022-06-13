Seven-year-old boy dies after gunshots fired into Texas home

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2022 at 3:57 pm

CLOVERLEAF (AP) – Police in Texas say a 7-year-old boy died after he was struck by gunfire that was shot into his Texas home as he slept in bed. Authorities say the child was shot about 10:45 p.m. Sunday at his family’s home in the Houston-area city of Cloverleaf. Authorities say someone in a silver sedan fired multiple rounds into the home and the boy’s bedroom was near the front of the home. He was struck in the chest and ran to his mother, but later died at a hospital. The sheriff’s office said no one had been immediately arrested and the motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

