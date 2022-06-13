Police in Texas fatally shoot armed person at youth day camp

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2022 at 3:49 pm

DUNCANVILLE (AP) – Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed a person who had a gun at a sports and fitness venue near Dallas where about 150 children were attending day camp. Authorities say no children were hurt in the shooting Monday morning at the Duncanville Fieldhouse. Duncanville police say several people called to report a person with a gun at the field house shortly after 8:40 a.m. Responding officers encountered a person with a gun at the field house and opened fire. The person was pronounced dead at a hospital later Monday morning. Authorities did not immediately identify the person or reveal any information about what led to the shooting.

Go Back