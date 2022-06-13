Today is Monday June 13, 2022
Historic building heavily damaged by fire, three firefighters injured

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2022 at 12:55 pm
Historic building heavily damaged by fire, three firefighters injuredJACKSONVILLE — Three firefighters were injured in a Sunday fire at a historic building on El Paso Street in Jacksonville. According to our news partner KETK, officials confirmed that two of the firefighters had minor injuries. The third was still in the hospital and details on their condition were not immediately available. The fire broke out Sunday at Hotel RITUAL, where the majority of the interior was destroyed. Formerly a home, the facility has been serving as a wellness center and apothecary. The investigation of the fire continues.



