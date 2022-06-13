Today is Monday June 13, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Longview pools adjust hours due to lifeguard shortages

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2022 at 11:47 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Longview pools adjust hours due to lifeguard shortagesLONGVIEW — Both the Longview Swim Center and Longview’s Ingram Pool are adjusting their hours due to the lack of lifeguards available. That’s according to our news partner KETK. There will be partial and complete closures in coming days. The city still has opportunities available for those who are interested in becoming lifeguards. The job information is available here. The adjusted hours of operation for Longview pools can be found at this link.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design