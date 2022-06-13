Longview pools adjust hours due to lifeguard shortages

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2022 at 11:47 am

LONGVIEW — Both the Longview Swim Center and Longview’s Ingram Pool are adjusting their hours due to the lack of lifeguards available. That’s according to our news partner KETK. There will be partial and complete closures in coming days. The city still has opportunities available for those who are interested in becoming lifeguards. The job information is available here. The adjusted hours of operation for Longview pools can be found at this link.

