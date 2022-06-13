Lindale police seek “armed and dangerous man”

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2022 at 1:35 pm

LINDALE — The Lindale Police Department is warning the public of “an armed and dangerous man” on the run, but they now believe the suspect has left the area. According to our news partner KETK, early Monday morning, the department said residents in the area of CR 433 and CR 471 south of I-20 should be on the lookout for a black male in blue jeans and a black hoodie. The man could also be wearing a black bandana. People living in the area were warned to lock their cars and remove any valuables from the inside. Police believed he was looking to steal a car for a quick getaway. The man, whose name was not immediately released, is “believed to be a part of a group that was pursued by multiple agencies in a stolen vehicle late [Sunday] night,” according to Lindale PD. We’ll update this story as new information comes in.

