Today is Monday June 13, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Lindale police seek “armed and dangerous man”

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2022 at 1:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Lindale police searching for ‘armed and dangerous man’LINDALE — The Lindale Police Department is warning the public of “an armed and dangerous man” on the run, but they now believe the suspect has left the area. According to our news partner KETK, early Monday morning, the department said residents in the area of CR 433 and CR 471 south of I-20 should be on the lookout for a black male in blue jeans and a black hoodie. The man could also be wearing a black bandana. People living in the area were warned to lock their cars and remove any valuables from the inside. Police believed he was looking to steal a car for a quick getaway. The man, whose name was not immediately released, is “believed to be a part of a group that was pursued by multiple agencies in a stolen vehicle late [Sunday] night,” according to Lindale PD. We’ll update this story as new information comes in.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design