75th Annual Tony Awards: The Winners

75th Annual Tony Awards: The WinnersPosted/updated on: June 13, 2022 at 6:06 am
The 75th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, were handed out Sunday at Radio City Music Hall and carried live on CBS.
Here's the complete list of winners.
Best Play
The Lehman Trilogy
Best Musical
Girl From the North Country
Best Musical
A Strange Loop
Best Revival of a Play
Take Me Out
Best Revival of a Musical
Company
Best Book of a Musical
A Strange Loop
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
SIX: The Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Myles Frost, MJ
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Matt Doyle, Company
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Patti LuPone, Company
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Bunny Christie, Company
Best Costume Design of a Play
Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Natasha Katz, MJ
Best Sound Design of a Play
Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Gareth Owen, MJ
Best Direction of a Play
Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy
Best Direction of a Musical
Marianne Elliott, Company
Best Choreography
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ
Best Orchestrations
Simon Hale, Girl From the North Country
