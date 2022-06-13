Today is Monday June 13, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2022 at 4:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) – Gas prices are hitting $5 a gallon, and they’re showing no signs of letting up. Auto club AAA said Saturday that the nationwide average broke the $5 barrier for the first time. Gas prices are a key reason for the highest inflation in 40 years. There are several factors contributing to the rise. Global oil supplies are being squeezed by sanctions against Russia. The capacity of U.S. refineries to turn oil into gasoline hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels. And that’s all happening as demand grows from people eager to drive and travel after two years of pandemic restrictions.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design