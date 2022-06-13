Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2022 at 4:43 am

DALLAS (AP) – Gas prices are hitting $5 a gallon, and they’re showing no signs of letting up. Auto club AAA said Saturday that the nationwide average broke the $5 barrier for the first time. Gas prices are a key reason for the highest inflation in 40 years. There are several factors contributing to the rise. Global oil supplies are being squeezed by sanctions against Russia. The capacity of U.S. refineries to turn oil into gasoline hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels. And that’s all happening as demand grows from people eager to drive and travel after two years of pandemic restrictions.

