Truck driver from Texas charged in 1993 California killing

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2022 at 4:34 pm
Truck driver from Texas charged in 1993 California killingRIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) – Prosecutors say a retired truck driver from Texas has been charged with killing a woman whose body was found along a freeway onramp in a Southern California desert nearly 30 years ago. The DA’s office in Riverside County, California says cold-case investigators used advances in DNA technology to link Douglas Thomas to the 1993 killing of Sherri Herrera. Thomas is held in Titus County, Texas, awaiting trial for a separate slaying in that state in 1992. It wasn’t immediately known if Thomas has an attorney. Officials say the 67-year-old traveled extensively throughout the U.S. during a 40-year career as a trucker.



