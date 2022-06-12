Texas prisons resume inmate transport with tougher security

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2022 at 4:27 pm

HUNTSVILLE (AP) – Texas prison system officials say they’re resuming inmate transportation with tougher security after a convicted murderer escaped a prison van and killed five people. Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials say inmate transportation would resume Monday with three corrections officers for each transport, instead of the previous two, and other new security measures. Prison officials had suspended non-emergency trips after Gonzalo Lopez slipped his restraints and cage, stabbed the driver and escaped a prison van last month. He went on to kill five members of a Houston-area family before law enforcement officers killed him in South Texas.

