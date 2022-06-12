“March for Our Lives” in Longview

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2022 at 3:51 pm

LONGVIEW — After the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and in Uvalde, some East Texans got together to address concerns. According to our news partner KETK, on Saturday morning, they gathered at Longview’s Heritage Plaza in hopes of pressuring lawmakers into making some change. Organizers said the goal isn’t to have our second amendment rights taken away, but rather allowing them to exercise their first amendment rights. “Have our legislators understand and know, and hear our voice, that we’ve had enough and something needs to be done,” said Adam Farmer, one of the event organizers. People of all ages joined the effort, including at least one as young as seven.

Some lawmakers say there is a bigger picture we must be looking at. “Democrats are always fixated on curtailing the rights of law-abiding citizens rather than trying to understand why this evil happens,” said Rep. Jim Jordan from Ohio. But organizers hope this event will show lawmakers that we could always be doing more. “Keep it safe, and keep those around you safe from that gun falling into the wrong hands,” Farmer added.

