Authorities: fugitive caught by deputy, citizens

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2022 at 8:20 am

MARSHALL — With the help of citizens, a suspect in a Morris County vehicle theft was caught by a Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy Friday after the man led a chase and resisted arrest, according to authorities. According to our news partner KETK, Michael Shane Blackburn, 34, of Jefferson, was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail Friday on four charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (out of Morris County), evading arrest with a previous conviction, resisting arrest – deadly weapon, and attempting to take a weapon from an officer. His total bond has been set at $74,000. According to a Facebook post from the HCSO, a deputy received a tip that Blackburn was possibly seen at the Dollar General in Harleton. At the time, he was wanted for a felony warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Once the deputy made contact with the vehicle Blackburn was reportedly riding in, he observed him inside, according to authorities. Officials say Blackburn then fled from the vehicle and was promptly met with the deputy’s taser. The post said that Blackburn continued to evade and resist the deputy and that several citizens who were observing the chase helped the deputy eventually catch Blackburn. Blackburn was finally caught near the Harleton Baptist Church. He remained in jail at last report.

Go Back