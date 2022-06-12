Today is Sunday June 12, 2022
Warrant issued in Henderson County bomb threat

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2022 at 8:24 am
Warrant issued in Henderson County bomb threatATHENS — A Henderson County judge issued an arrest warrant on Friday for a man who allegedly called in a bomb threat to the courthouse Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says a false alarm arrest warrant was issued for Daniel Simpson, 35, who allegedly called in the threat at the county courthouse shortly before the commissioners court was about to start. In a Henderson County Network Sheriff’s Report podcast episode, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse explained that upon being notified of the bomb threat, the courthouse, judicial complex, and courthouse annex were all promptly evacuated. Due to the nature of the threat and how serious it was, Hillhouse said that the false alarm charge is a state jail felony.

Texas DPS and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms were called to investigate the threat on Tuesday to ensure that all buildings were safe. Hillhouse said that all three buildings were found to be clear. According to the sheriff’s office, Simpson still has yet to be located. Anyone with any information on Simpson’s whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s office at 903-675-5128.



