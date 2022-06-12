TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2022 at 7:44 am

TYLER — TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this coming week. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance will have a base failure crew on FM 15. Flaggers will control traffic. A herbicide unit will also be in various locations throughout the county. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance will start mill and inlay with Special Crews on FM 2204 from US 259 Bypass to FM 2276. They will then move to FM 2012 from SH 31 to the Rusk County line. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

