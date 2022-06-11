Today is Saturday June 11, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas 18-year-old charged with killing newborn in Colorado

Posted/updated on: June 11, 2022 at 7:51 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


NUNN, Colo. (AP) – A Texas 18-year-old was charged with first-degree murder Friday in the stabbing of her baby after giving birth on her own while visiting Colorado with family. Court documents say Leiyla Cepeda told an investigator the baby was quiet and not moving and did not seem to be breathing but declined to explain why the baby had stab wounds. A coroner determined the baby was alive when born at the home of her relatives in the small town of Nunn. It’s not known if Cepeda has a lawyer yet. A prosecutor’s spokesperson says Cepeda was 17 when the baby was born but turned 18 on Friday. She has been charged as an adult.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design