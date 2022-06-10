New York Rangers fan banned for life after ‘abhorrent assault’ of Lightning supporter

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2022 at 6:03 pm

By Espn.com

Madison Square Garden says it has banned a New York Rangers fan for life after he was seen punching a Tampa Bay Lightning fan in the face following Thursday’s Game 5.

According to video posted on social media, the Rangers fan turned and punched the Lightning fan, sending the person to the ground, as they were walking through the concourse after Tampa Bay’s 3-1 win. The assailant appeared to leave the area while other people attended to the fan who got attacked.

A Madison Square Garden statement Friday called the incident an “abhorrent assault,” saying the Rangers fan also attacked a second person who tried to intervene.

“We are cooperating fully with law enforcement as this is now a criminal matter. The assailant will also be banned from The Garden and all other MSG venues for life,” MSG said in its statement. “All guests — no matter what team they support — should feel safe and respected in The Garden. This has and always will be our policy.”

Police confirmed to multiple outlets that a 29-year-old Staten Island man had been arrested on two counts of assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. There had been an interaction between the Rangers and Lightning fans before the punch was thrown, police said.

Madison Square Garden said the two victims “received appropriate medical care.” According to police, the Lightning fan was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition and the intervening fan declined treatment.

The Lightning hold a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. If the Rangers win Saturday, Game 7 would be held at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

