‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ already stomping over global box office

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2022 at 4:38 pm
Universal Pictures

If the water in your glass is trembling, it could be from the dinosaurs stomping over the global box office.

With a strong $18 million from Thursday night sneak previews in the States alone, Jurassic Park: Dominion is off to a dino-sized start, with a take that has already topped $110 million worldwide, according to Deadline.

The film that reunites Jurassic World franchise stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard with the heroes of the original Jurassic Park -- Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern -- got a head start in theaters in nearly 60 territories beyond our shores, but it officially opened in the U.S. Friday.

