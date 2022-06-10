Today is Friday June 10, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Breaking News: Stocks sink after inflation comes in hotter than expected

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2022 at 3:30 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Breaking News: Stocks sink after inflation comes in hotter than expected: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks sank on Wall Street Friday after investors’ hopes were dashed that inflation might be peaking. Instead, it got worse last month and marked another 40-year high, ensuring that the Federal Reserve’s foot will remain firmly on the brake for the economy. Treasury yields soared toward their highest levels in years as investors anticipated that inflation won’t be ebbing any time soon.

The S&P 500 gave up 2.9%, closing out its ninth losing week in the last 10. The growing expectation is for the Fed to raise its key short-term interest rate by half a percentage point at each of its next three meetings, beginning next week.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design