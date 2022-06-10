Today is Friday June 10, 2022
Infowars bankruptcy tossed in deal with Sandy Hook parents

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2022 at 2:30 pm
VICTORIA (AP) – A federal judge in Texas has dismissed the bankruptcy protection case of Infowars and two other companies controlled by Alex Jones. The ruling on Friday was the result of an agreement between lawyers for the conspiracy theorist and parents of some of the children slain in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The dismissal allows the parents’ defamation lawsuits against Jones for calling the shooting a hoax to continue in Texas and Connecticut. Judges in both states found Jones and his companies liable for damages to the families. Trials are pending on how much he should pay them.



