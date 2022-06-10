Uvalde teacher dedicated herself to family, students

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2022 at 2:29 pm

UVALDE (AP) – Eva Mireles loved her dog, hiking and exercising. But mostly, she loved her family and her students. A funeral Mass was Friday for Mireles, who was killed May 24 when a gunman burst into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Nineteen children and teacher Irma Garcia also died in the attack. Relatives briefed by police have said the two teachers died trying to protect their students. Mireles was finishing up her 17th year of teaching. The school district’s superintendent, Hal Harrell, remembered Mireles and Garcia as teachers who “poured their heart and soul” into their work.

