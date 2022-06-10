Roberts notes COVID upticks in East Texas

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2022 at 1:11 pm

TYLER — We haven’t approached the more intense days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are seeing some upticks in the NET Health survey area. That’s why NET Health’s George Roberts wants to re-issue some advisories. Roberts says first of all, stay home when you’re sick. Secondly, he says, make sure to get vaccinated if you haven’t already done so. Roberts points to the abundant supply of vaccine available in the area. He tells KTBB that NET Health will continue to keep you up to date through its website. Click here to view that site.

Go Back