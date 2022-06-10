Amazon renews ‘The Boys’ for season 4

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2022 at 12:06 pm

Amazon Studios

Just a week after its third season premiere, the Emmy-nominated skewed superhero series The Boys is getting a fourth, Amazon Studios has announced.

The show's new season kicked off with three episodes on Friday, June 3, with a fourth dropping Friday on the streaming service. The season will conclude Friday, July 7.

Developed by Seth Rogen and his partner Evan Goldberg, The Boys is based on the graphic novel series from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and centers on The Seven, a team of super-powered people who are anything but super people, led by Antony Starr's Homelander.

Standing against them are The Boys, a collection of mortals, led by Karl Urban's Billy Butcher and Jack Quaid's Hugh Campbell.

In a statement, the show's executive producer, Eric Kripke, said, "Speaking for the cast and crew, we're so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more."

He added, "We're thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys' fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we’re living in."

Referring to a particularly graphic scene in the season's first episode, featuring a character with Ant-Man-like powers, Kripke joked, "Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

The show also spawned an animated spin-off, The Boys: Diabolical, which also streams on Amazon Prime.

