Chamber membership drive termed a big success

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2022 at 1:12 pm

TYLER — Organizers are applauding the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce’s high-energy membership drive this week. 250 volunteers signed up 784 new members, and Chamber President Henry Bell says many of the volunteers had never even heard of the Chamber. He says the drive helps the Chamber build toward the future and expand its programs. Bell also tells KTBB the drive was a lot of fun, with plenty of networking opportunities — and a lot of new friendships. The event ran Tuesday through Thursday.

