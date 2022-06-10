Tyler police caution about rising temperatures

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2022 at 10:53 am

TYLER — The Tyler Police Department reminds everyone that it’s getting hotter and that means take more precautions when you leave home. If you have children, police say to make completely sure they are with you when you get out of your car after arriving at your destination. Also, do not leave your pet in the car while you shop. Authorities tell us no amount of ventilation from an open window can stop the heat from rising to the point of danger in a vehicle. The Tyler Fire Department and the City of Tyler have prepared a Heat Response Plan that gives tips on staying cool as the Texas summer heats up. Go to this link to view the plan.

