Today is Friday June 10, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


The original ‘Top Gun’ still tops on streaming

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2022 at 10:06 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


CBS via Getty Images

With Top Gun: Maverick still flying high in theaters, the 1986 original is maintaining air -- or, more accurately, streaming -- superiority for a fifth straight week.

The film starring Tom Cruise, Anthony Edwards, Val Kilmer and Kelly McGillis topped the list of all streaming competition once again, according to streaming service aggregator app Reelgood.

Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ ranked second for this week, and Netflix's powerhouse Stranger Things finished in third place.

Rounding out the Top 5 for this week were Amazon Prime's The Boys and The Northman on Peacock, according to real time data from the app's 5 million users.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design