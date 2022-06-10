Today is Friday June 10, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2022 at 9:26 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Disney+
Ms. Marvel: The latest small-screen Marvel Cinematic Universe project debuted on Wednesday, and follows Iman Vellani's perky Pakistani-American high-schooler Kamala Khan, who discovers she has a mysterious power.

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear: Ahead of the release of the Disney/Pixar animated film Lightyear, see the evolution of the real-life hero who inspired the Toy Story toy.

Netflix
Hustle: Adam Sandler plays an NBA scout trying to reverse his fortunes in Spain, in a drama co-produced by LeBron James and also starring Robert DuvallQueen Latifah, and Ben Foster.

Peaky Blinders Season 6: The final season of the hit British gang drama starring Cillian Murphy makes its debut this weekend.

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill: The comedian and actor welcomes some of his stand-up pals for a no-holds-barred night of laughs.

Hulu
Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 8, 9, 10: Catch up with bosses catching employees lacking, or excelling. 

Indemnity: A firefighter realizes he's really a programmed, highly-trained government agent, and goes on the run.

Amazon Prime Video
No Time To Die: Check out Daniel Craig as he sips his last martini as 007.

Apple TV+
For All Mankind - Season 3: In this alternate history series, the space industry is booming and Mars is next on the list in the race between Russia and the U.S.

AMC+
Dark Winds: Debuting Sunday and based on author Tony Hillerman's "Leaphorn and Chee" book series, Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon star as a pair of Navajo police officers investigating a series of murders and a violent bank robbery. The 1970s-set thriller series was produced by Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin.

Happy streaming!

 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design