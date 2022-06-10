Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2022 at 9:26 am

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Disney+

Ms. Marvel: The latest small-screen Marvel Cinematic Universe project debuted on Wednesday, and follows Iman Vellani's perky Pakistani-American high-schooler Kamala Khan, who discovers she has a mysterious power.



Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear: Ahead of the release of the Disney/Pixar animated film Lightyear, see the evolution of the real-life hero who inspired the Toy Story toy.



Netflix

Hustle: Adam Sandler plays an NBA scout trying to reverse his fortunes in Spain, in a drama co-produced by LeBron James and also starring Robert Duvall, Queen Latifah, and Ben Foster.



Peaky Blinders Season 6: The final season of the hit British gang drama starring Cillian Murphy makes its debut this weekend.

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill: The comedian and actor welcomes some of his stand-up pals for a no-holds-barred night of laughs.



Hulu

Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 8, 9, 10: Catch up with bosses catching employees lacking, or excelling.

Indemnity: A firefighter realizes he's really a programmed, highly-trained government agent, and goes on the run.



Amazon Prime Video

No Time To Die: Check out Daniel Craig as he sips his last martini as 007.



Apple TV+

For All Mankind - Season 3: In this alternate history series, the space industry is booming and Mars is next on the list in the race between Russia and the U.S.

AMC+

Dark Winds: Debuting Sunday and based on author Tony Hillerman's "Leaphorn and Chee" book series, Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon star as a pair of Navajo police officers investigating a series of murders and a violent bank robbery. The 1970s-set thriller series was produced by Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin.

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back