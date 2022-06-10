US to lift COVID testing requirement for air travelers entering country: White House official

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2022 at 10:16 am

Lu ShaoJi/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The Biden administration is lifting pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirements for international travelers to the United States, according to a senior White House official.

Effective Sunday, June 12, those traveling to the U.S. will no longer need a negative COVID-19 test one day before their flight to the country.

"We are able to take this step because of the tremendous progress we’ve made in our fight against the virus," the official told ABC News. "We have made lifesaving vaccines and treatments widely available and these tools are working to prevent serious illness and death, and are effective against the prevalent variants circulating in the U.S. and around the world."

Last year, the administration instituted the one-day testing rule as the omicron variant spread across the U.S.

The official said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will do a reassessment of the rule in 90 days and then an ongoing basis. If a new variant emerges, the CDC may consider reinstating the pre-departure testing requirement.

"We’re committed to continuing to ensure the safety of Americans here at home and international air travel," the official said. "CDC will continue to recommend COVID-19 testing prior to air travel of any kind, and we will be working with the airlines and other partners to ensure a smooth transition."

Airlines and travel groups have been lobbying the White House to drop the COVID test requirements for inbound travelers to help revitalize international travel.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back