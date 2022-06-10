Today is Friday June 10, 2022
Warriors hope to bounce back against Celtics in Game 4 of NBA Finals

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2022 at 7:05 am
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

(BOSTON) -- The Golden State Warriors are hoping to even out the series against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday night.

The Celtics are up 2-1 in the series after beating Golden State on Wednesday, 116-110.

Game 4 is slated to tip off in Boston at 9 p.m. ET.

ABC News’ Will Reeve appeared on Good Morning America to share a preview of what to know ahead of Friday night's matchup:

